Holmes CC women’s soccer earns bid to national tournament

*Story by Steve Diffey with HolmesAthletics.com.

The bracket for the 2023 NJCAA Women’s Soccer Division II National Tournament has been revealed, the No. 4 ranked Holmes Community College Lady Bulldogs are the No. 3 seed in the tournament and will begin pool play on Sunday, Nov. 12 in Tucson, Arizona.

The Lady Bulldogs, now 17-2 on the season, received an at-large bid to the tournament. Holmes joins 11 other schools in the 2023 NJCAA Division II National Tournament at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona on Nov. 12-18. The other teams include: Southwestern Illinois, Great Lakes; CCBC Essex (MD), East; Schoolcraft (MI), Great Lakes, At-large; Rock Valley (WI), Midwest; Northeast (NE), Plains; Cape Fear (NC), South Atlantic; Phoenix (AZ), West; St. Charles (MO), Central; Jones, At-large; Northwest, Gulf South; and Johnson County (KS), At-large.

No. 3 seeded Holmes will play on Sunday at 3 p.m. vs. No. 10 Cape Fear. They will then play No. 6 St. Charles at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. All times are Mountain Standard time.

Of the 12 teams in the tournament, the Lady Bulldogs have played three of them. Holmes defeated Jones, 3-2 during the regular season to win a share of the MACCC title. They also played Northwest twice, once in the regular season and once in the Region 23/Gulf South District Championship and fell to them 0-1 in both matches.

Holmes also played Southwestern Illinois in Illinois and defeated them 3-2.

The remaining pools include: Pool A, No. 1 Phoenix, No. 8 Southwestern Illinois and No. 12 CCBC Essex; Pool B, No. 2 Northwest, No. 7 Johnson County and No. 11 Rock Valley; and Pool D, No. 4 Northeast, No. 5 Jones and No. 9 Schoolcraft.

Winners of each pool will advance to the semifinals. The semifinals will be played on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. with the national championship on Saturday at 12 p.m. All matches are Mountain Standard time.