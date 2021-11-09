Holmes CC women’s soccer receives bid to National Tournament

*Story from Steve Diffey with HolmesAthletics.com.

The No. 3 ranked Holmes Community College women’s soccer team found out today that they have received an at-large bid to the 2021 NJCAA Division II Women’s National Tournament Nov. 15-20 in Wichita, Kansas at the Stryker Complex.

Holmes is currently 13-2-2 on the season and are the six-time North Division champion. Holmes defeated Pearl River, 2-1 in OT, in the MACCC/Region 23 semifinals on Saturday before falling 2-1 to Jones in the finals on Sunday.

The Lady Bulldogs, the No. 5 seed, will play in Pool D with Pima and Southwestern Illinois. Pima, 14-4, is the No. 4 seed while SW Illinois, 15-5, is the No. 9 seed. Pima comes into the tournament from Tucson, Ariz., and SW Illinois is based out of Belleville, Ill. The schedule for pool play has not been released.

Pool A consists of No. 1 seed Heartland out of Normal, Ill.; No. 8 seed South Suburban, South Holland, Ill; and No. 12 seed Cape Fear, Wilmington, N.C.

Pool B consists of No. 2 seed Jones out of Ellisville; No. 7 seed Muskegon, Muskegon, Michigan; and No.. 11 seed Northeast, Norfolk, Nebraska.

Pool C consists of No. 3 seed Waubonsee, Sugar Grove, Ill.; No. 6 seed Phoenix, Phoenix, Ariz.; and No. 10 seed Sussex County, Newton, New Jersey.

The winner of Pool A will play the winner of Pool D in the semifinals while the winner of Pool B and Pool C will play in the other semifinal. Both semifinals will be played on Nov. 19 with the finals set for Nov. 20.

NJCAA rankings for the team’s participating are as follows: Heartland, No. 1; Jones, No. 2; Holmes, No. 3; Waubonsee, No. 4; Pima, No. 6; Phoenix, No. 7; South Suburban, No. 8; Southwestern Ill., No. 9; Muskegon, No. 10; Sussex County, No. 12; Northeast, No. 18; and Cape Fear, No. 19.