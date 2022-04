Holmes Community College is holding auditions for The Holmes Connection. This includes Show Choir, Coachmen Singers, & Concert Chorale. Everyone auditioning should prepare to sing a few provided warm-up exercises and a vocal solo of his/her choice. Those auditioning for The Holmes Connection should also dress comfortably for dance auditions. Auditions will be held Monday April 25th from 4 pm – 9 pm at the Holmes Community College Goodman Campus.