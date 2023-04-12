Holmes Community College releases 2023 football schedule

HomeLocalHolmes Community College releases 2023 football schedule

Holmes Community College has released its 2023 football  schedule.

For the first time in three season, the Bulldogs will host five home games at Ras Branch Stadium, with four games being played on the road.

Holmes will host games against Pearl River, East Central, Coahoma, Itawamba, and Northwest.

The Bulldogs will go on the road to take on East MS, Northeast, MS Delta, and Southwest.

The first game is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 7 against Pearl River.

Last season, the Bulldogs finished 5-4 under first year head coach Marcus Wood.

See the complete schedule HERE.

