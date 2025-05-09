Holmes Community College releases 2025 football schedule

Holmes Community College has released its 2025 football schedule.

This season the Bulldogs will host four home games at Ras Branch Stadium, with five games being played on the road.

Holmes will host games against Southwest, Northeast, Itawamba, and Northwest.

The Bulldogs will go on the road to take on Copiah-Lincoln, Coahoma, Jones, Mississippi Delta, and East Mississippi.

The first game is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 28 against Southwest, with the final game slated for Oct. 30 against East Mississippi.

Last season, the Bulldogs finished 7-3 under third year head coach Marcus Wood and reached the MACCC playoffs for the first time since 2002.

—