Holmes Community College’s Freshman Friday event will be held on Goodman, Grenada, and Ridgeland campuses in April.

This day is designed to assist High School seniors with registration for Summer and/or Fall classes.

The Freshman Friday signup is LIVE and you can CLICK HERE to register!

The dates for Freshman Friday are as follows: Grenada & Ridgeland campuses: April 14, 2023. Goodman Campus: April 21, 2023.