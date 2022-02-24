Holmes Connection announces 30th reunion

HomeLocalHolmes Connection announces 30th reunion

Holmes Community College is hosting a 30th reunion for its premier show choir The Holmes Connection.

This event is for all past and present members of the group to reconnect on the Goodman Campus.

The event will be held in the Montgomery Fine Arts Auditorium Saturday, March 5 beginning at 10:00 am.

Those interested in attending should activate their Holmes Alumni account at holmesccalumni.360alumni.com. and then register on the official event page HERE.

For more information, contact the Alumni Office at 662-472-9134 or e-mail: kellard@holmescc.edu.

