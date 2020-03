The Holmes County Sheriff’s Departmental searching for a missing person.

The department is asking for help in locating 70-year-old Chester Davis Henry.

Henry was last seen March 11, 2020 at Bee Lake in Thornton, MS.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are encouraged to call the Holmes County Sheriff’s Dept Crime Stoppers at 662-834-0099 or Holmes County Sheriff’s Department at 662-834-1511.