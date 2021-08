The Holmes County Sheriff Department is searching for a suspect or suspects from a hit-and-run accident.

According to a Facebook post, the accident happened Friday, Aug. 20 some time between 8:00 – 9:00 P.M. It happened on Ebenezer Road Near Olivia Lane in Lexington.

57-year-old Willie Arthur Banks, aka “Radar,” was severely Injured during the accident. .

Anyone with information is asked to call the Holmes County Sheriff Department at (662) 834-0099.