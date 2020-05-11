Holmes County deputy shot while responding to social distancing complaint

A Mississippi sheriff says three suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a police officer who responded to a call about a party where people were reportedly not practicing social distancing.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March as said Kiara Brown, Jamie Pernell and Ayquanya Brown were taken into custody about 1 a.m. Friday.

The sheriff says the Lexington police officer drove himself to the hospital and was in stable condition after being shot while responding to the disturbance call Thursday night.

Authorities didn’t immediately release charges against the suspects.

It’s unclear whether they have attorneys who can comment for them. (AP)