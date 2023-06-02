Holmes County football recruit commits to MSU

A Holmes County football player says he’s going to play for Mississippi State.

Terrance Hibler, Holmes County Central defensive lineman, made that announcement on Twitter Thursday night.

First I want to start off with thanking God because without him I wouldn’t be in this position. Next I would like to thank my family for helping me throughout this whole entire process! With that being said after a long conversation, I will be committing to @HailStateFB 🐶! pic.twitter.com/mgjPc81dxD — Terrance Jr ✞ (@THibbler22) June 2, 2023

On why he chose Mississippi State, Hibler told 247Sports’ Paul Jones “It’s home. I’ve got teammates here and I know everybody here. I already had it in my mind that I was going to do it at Top Dawg Camp. Once I got that invite to camp, I knew when I was going to commit.”

The Lexington native is currently ranked as one of Mississippi’s top recruits for the Class of 2024.

In addition to Mississippi State, Hibler has offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon and several additional programs.