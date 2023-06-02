HomeAttalaHolmes County football recruit commits to MSU

Holmes County football recruit commits to MSU

by
Source: Twitter - @THibbler22

A Holmes County football player says he’s going to play for Mississippi State.

Terrance Hibler, Holmes County Central defensive lineman, made that announcement on Twitter Thursday night.

On why he chose Mississippi State, Hibler told 247Sports’ Paul Jones “It’s home. I’ve got teammates here and I know everybody here. I already had it in my mind that I was going to do it at Top Dawg Camp. Once I got that invite to camp, I knew when I was going to commit.”

The Lexington native is currently ranked as one of Mississippi’s top recruits for the Class of 2024.

In addition to Mississippi State, Hibler has offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon and several additional programs.

 

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Ethel promotes Smith to head football coach

Ethel releases 2023 football schedule

List – Qualified candidates for 2023 Attala County elected offices

Leake County Man Arrested for Memorial Day Shooting in Attala

Bridge in Attala County closed for replacement

Attala County FFA students attend state convention