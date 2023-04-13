HomeLocalHolmes County man facing felony animal cruelty charges

Holmes County man facing felony animal cruelty charges

by

A Holmes County man is facing felony animal cruelty charges.

The charges come after a video was posted to social media showing a dog being kicked to death.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March identified the person in the video as Drone Da-Quan Brown.

Brown was originally charged with a misdemeanor, but the charge was upgraded to a felony after public outcry following an initiative from Doll Stanley with In Defense of Animals.

 

2 comments
  1. Judy
    Judy
    April 13, 2023 at 12:06 PM

    He needs to be treated like the dog was. Poor dog. He is a horrible person.

    Reply
  2. Mary Williams
    Mary Williams
    April 13, 2023 at 12:26 PM

    Thank you Doll Stanley for your tireless work on behalf of our animals.

    Reply

