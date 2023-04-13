Holmes County man facing felony animal cruelty charges

A Holmes County man is facing felony animal cruelty charges.
The charges come after a video was posted to social media showing a dog being kicked to death.
Holmes County Sheriff Willie March identified the person in the video as Drone Da-Quan Brown.
Brown was originally charged with a misdemeanor, but the charge was upgraded to a felony after public outcry following an initiative from Doll Stanley with In Defense of Animals.
2 comments
JudyApril 13, 2023 at 12:06 PM
He needs to be treated like the dog was. Poor dog. He is a horrible person.
Mary WilliamsApril 13, 2023 at 12:26 PM
Thank you Doll Stanley for your tireless work on behalf of our animals.