PHOTO: Provided by the Holmes Co. Sheriff's Dept.

LEXINGTON, Miss.–Holmes County Supervisor Alphonso Greer was killed in a wreck Sunday night, says Holmes County Sheriff Willie March.

Greer was driving on Hwy. 12, between Tchula and Lexington when he lost control in a curve and flipped.

The person who was in the car with him was taken to a Jackson hospital by helicopter. That person’s name was not released by the sheriff, and their condition was also not reported to media.

Greer represented District 5, and was 49.