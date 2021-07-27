Holmes County’s Khamauri Rogers named to Dandy Dozen

Source: Twitter - @Khamauri1k

Holmes County Central football athlete Khamauri Rogers has been named to The Clarion Ledger 2021 Dandy Dozen.

The Dandy Dozen honors the state of Mississippi’s top 12 high school football players.

The senior wide receiver/defensive back is ranked as the number 3 player in the state for the class of 2022.

In 2020, Rogers, who plays both offense and defense, caught six touchdown passes and returned two interceptions for touchdowns. His 2020 stats earned him a spot on The Clarion Ledger’s All-State team.

Rogers has committed to play for the University of Miami.

He also has offers from Mississippi State, Ole Miss, LSU, Tennessee, Florida, Arkansas. Florid State, Arizona State, Michigan, Oregon, and many more.