Holmes falls down hard on the coast

The Nationally ranked Holmes Traveled to the coast to face off against 18th ranked Gulf coast Bulldogs. MGCCC kept the Holmes Bulldogs quiet in the first quarter by leaving Holmes scoreless and getting three touchdowns making the score (0-20). Holmes points their first points on the board in the second quarter making the score (7-20). The MGCCC Bulldogs ended the half with a touchdown making the score (7-27). The Holmes Bulldogs tried to put spark back in their team by scoring a touchdown on the first drive of the second half making the score (14-34). MGCCC answered back with a touchdown making Holmes have a 27 point deficit. Holmes didn’t have enough time to make a comeback in the fourth quarter which resulted in MGCCC scoring a touchdown and making the time run out (14-48). Holmes witness their first loss of the season with the score being (14-48)The player of the game for Holmes was Dylan Kelly, congratulations Dylan.