Holmes Falls to Itawamba in Away-Game College Action

The Holmes Bulldogs traveled to Fulton Thursday night to face the Itawamba Indians at their homecoming. The Indians drew first blood with the Bulldogs right on their heels. First quarter, 7-7. The Indians opened the second quarter with a touchdown. After close calls on both sides, Itawamba added a field goal, making the halftime score, 17-7.

After halftime, both teams came out hard, each side scoring a touchdown, 24-14. In the fourth, Itawamba widens the gap with a field goal, 27-14. Holmes scores a touchdown, 27-21. And that’s the final.

Caleb Ducking was named the Player of the Game.

Next Thursday, the Bulldogs play at home in Goodman against East Mississippi Community College. The Pre-Game Show begins at 6PM. Join us on Breezy 101, breezynews,com, or the BreezyNews app.