Holmes falls to Northern Oklahoma in NJCAA National Tournament

Story from HolmesAthetlics.com.

The 2021 season for the Holmes Community College Bulldogs came to an end here tonight in the Second Round of the NJCAA National Tournament as the Bulldogs fell to the Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa Mavericks, 77-66.

The Bulldogs finished the season with a 16-4 record, which included a Region XXIII Championship and a 1-1 record in the NJCAA National Tournament. This trip was the Bulldogs third time to make it to the tournament and the second best finish in three trips. The 2015 team made it to the Elite 8 and the 2018 team fell in the tournament opener.

NOC-Tonkawa jumped out to a 7-0 lead with 17:16 before Ahmad Anthony got the Bulldogs on the scoreboard with 16:55 left to play in the first half. The Mavericks extended the lead to 13-2 with 12:21 left in the half. The lead was 20-6 for NOC-Tonkawa until Brandon Weatherspoon hit a three to make it 20-9, and he then added two free throws with 7:06 to make it 20-11. He then hit another three with 6:38 to inch closer at 20-14.

Darrius Clark hit a three with 5:58 left to cut the Mavericks lead to 23-17. Tyler Talley tipped one in with 5:32 left to play to bring the Bulldogs to within four at 23-19. Clark hit another three with 4:48 to pull Holmes to within three at 25-22. Asa Williams hit two free throws with 3:48 to get Holmes to within one at 25-24.

Holmes got its first lead at 28-27 with 2:06 to play in the half when Clark scored on a layup. The teams swapped scores until NOC-Tonkawa hit a three with 30 seconds left to give the Mavericks the 32-29 lead at halftime.

The Mavericks jumped out to as much as an eight-point lead to open the second half before the Bulldogs got within three points at 40-27 when Kaleb Higgins hit a free throw with 17:44 left in the game.

NOC-Tonkawa got a 10-point lead before the Bulldogs were able to pull within nine at 50-41 when Talley made a free throw with 13:08 left. The Mavericks led by as much as 17 down the stretch before the Bulldogs got to within 11 late in the game.

The Bulldogs had four players in double figures — Talley and Clark each finished with 13 points while Weatherspoon and Higgins each had 12. Williams led with five rebounds.

Holmes shot 47.8 percent from the floor (22-of-46), 36 percent from the three-point line (9-of-25) and 68.4 percent from the free throw line (13-of-19). NOC-Tonkawa shot 45.3 percent from the floor, 33.3 percent from the three-point line and 78.6 percent from the free throw line.