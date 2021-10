The Holmes Bulldogs traveled to Booneville to play the Northeast Mississippi Tigers Thursday night in the last game of the season. The Bulldogs got off to a slow start but came back to make the halftime score 16-12. After that it was all Tigers, with the final score being 29-12.

Jacquel Honer was named the Player of the Game.

