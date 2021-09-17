Holmes Football Loses at Home

The Holmes Bulldogs hosted the Rangers of Northwest Mississippi Community College Thursday night.

The first quarter was a high-scoring shootout with the score becoming 13-10, Northwest. The second quarter was more one-sided, with Northwest pulling away to a halftime score of 27-13.

The third and fourth quarters continued the Northwest domination, and the Bulldogs fall to 0-3 with a final score of 51-20.

Thomas McCauley was named the Player of the Game.

Next week, the Bulldogs travel to Scooba to play East Mississippi Community College. Join us on Breezy 101, the Breezy News app, or breezynews.com for the pregame show at 6:30.