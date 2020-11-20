Holmes Loses in Bulldogs’ Final Home Game

The Holmes Bulldogs hosted the Indians of Itawamba Community College Thursday night for the final home game of this covid-shortened season. The Indians scored first and, after scoring on both sides, the first half ended 28-9, Itawamba.

The Indians continued to dominate in the second half. The final score was 52-9.

Danny Woodard was named the Player of the Game.

Next week, Holmes is scheduled to close the season with a trip to Moorhead to play the Mississippi Delta Community College Trojans. The game starts at 6 p.m., with the pre-game show starting at 5:30. Join us on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, or the Breezy News app.