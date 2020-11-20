Home » Local » Holmes Loses in Bulldogs’ Final Home Game

Holmes Loses in Bulldogs’ Final Home Game

Posted on

The Holmes Bulldogs hosted the Indians of Itawamba Community College Thursday night for the final home game of this covid-shortened season.  The Indians scored first and, after scoring on both sides, the first half ended 28-9, Itawamba.

The Indians continued to dominate in the second half.  The final score was 52-9.

Danny Woodard was named the Player of the Game.

Next week, Holmes is scheduled to close the season with a trip to Moorhead to play the Mississippi Delta Community College Trojans.  The game starts at 6 p.m., with the pre-game show starting at 5:30.  Join us on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, or the Breezy News app.

Submit a Comment

Submit a Comment