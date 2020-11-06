Holmes Loses in Thursday Night Action

The Holmes Bulldogs traveled to Clarksdale Thursday night to play the Coahoma Tigers. It took a while for the Bulldogs to get going. The Tigers scored twice in the first quarter. Holmes got on the board in the second quarter. The half-time score was 16-7.

In the second half, both teams kept struggling to score. The final was 26-14, Coahoma.

Wykece Johnson was named the Player of the Game with 19 carries, 93 yards, 1 TD.

Next week, the Bulldogs hosts Northwest Mississippi Community College in a game that begins earlier, at 3PM. Join us on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app for more Bulldogs action.