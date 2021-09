The Holmes Bulldogs traveled to Scooba and played the Lions of East Mississippi Community College in Thursday night football action. The first half was all Lions, 42-0.

In the second half, the Bulldogs get on the board, but the final is 49-7

Parks Poe was named the Player of the Game.

