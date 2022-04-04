Holmes releases updates on dorms following storm damage

Holmes Community College has released an update on the recovery efforts after the Goodman Campus was hit by a tornado last month.

The following notes were released on the school’s Facebook page:

• Grenada Hall and Motel dorm residents may move back in safely on Sunday.

• Choctaw and Webster dorms need additional wind load and structural tests. These will hopefully be completed by Wednesday. If cleared, staff will provide 24 hour monitoring and residents may be able to move back in at this time.

• Cook, Attala, and Yazoo dorms should remain closed until extensive renovations can be done. Students who are able to move out this week should do so and a refund for March, April, and May will be issued.

Students with questions regarding their dorm should contact Terry Fancher at (662) 472-9001 or tfancher@holmescc.edu.

