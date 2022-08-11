HomeAttalaHolmes to offer evening welding courses at Attala Center

Holmes to offer evening welding courses at Attala Center

Holmes Community College is offering evening welding courses at the Attala Center in Kosciusko beginning Tuesday, Aug. 23. The course, taught by Tim Townsend, cost $250. Students will receive a certificate of completion upon finishing the six-week course.

Individuals will be introduced to safety in welding, welding equipment set-up, electrode selection and classification, oxy-fuel cutting/set-up/operations, general fabrication and general blue print reading. Emphasis will be on technique, proper welding position and set-up operations. Individuals must provide their own personal safety equipment, which includes: hearing protection, leather boots, a welding jacket (or long-sleeved 100 percent cotton shirt) and denim jeans or 100 percent cotton pants. No tennis shoes will be permitted.

To reserve a spot, contact Kim Fowler at kfowler@holmescc.edu or (662) 290-0808.

