Holmes Tornado Victims May Get Federal Assistance

Governor Reeves is asking for a major disaster declaration after tornadoes hit Mississippi on March 22nd doing more than $1 million in property damage. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says, if the request is approved, storm victims in Holmes County would qualify for individual assistance along with those in Clay, Hinds and Kemper counties. MEMA says 68 homes in those counties were destroyed or heavily damaged. Individual assistance includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property damage and other programs. The National Weather Service says the storm outbreak produced 27 tornadoes in Mississippi.
