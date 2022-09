The Holmes Community College Bulldogs will once again host a home game away from its home field.

The Bulldogs’ Thursday, Sept. 29 game against Northeast has officially been moved to Madison Central High School at 6:30 p.m.

The change is due to turf being installed at Ras Branch Stadium on the Goodman Campus.

Madison Central High School at 1417 Highland Colony Pkwy, Madison.



Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm.

The Howell & Heggie Pregame Show begins at 6:00 pm on the Holmes Football Radio Network.