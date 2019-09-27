Holmes Wins Big Against Nationally-Ranked Team

The Holmes Community College Bulldogs hosted the #3-nationally-ranked Northwest Mississippi Community College Rangers in Thursday night football. Both teams came out strong with the Rangers making a touchdown at the end of the first quarter, and the Bulldogs right behind them with a touchdown of their own at the top of the second. It quickly becomes a shootout with touchdowns going back and forth. Then the Rangers pulled ahead, making the halftime score 21-12, Northwest.

In the third quarter, the Bulldogs really turned up the heat with two unanswered touchdowns. Third quarter score, 26-21 Holmes. The fourth quarter brought another shootout with back and forth touchdowns. With an incredible six touchdowns in the fourth quarter alone, the Holmes Bulldogs upset the Northwest Rangers with a final score of 47-42.

Kyren Batey was named the Player of the Game.

Join us next Thursday when the Bulldogs travel to Itawamba Community College in Fulton to play the Indians at their homecoming game. All Holmes Bulldogs are available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.