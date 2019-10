The Holmes Bulldogs hosted the Coahoma Tigers for homecoming Thursday afternoon. The Tigers bit first, but the Bulldogs came back with two, 14-8 at the end of the first quarter. Each got a touchdown in the second. Halftime score, 21-16, Bulldogs.

The second half was all Holmes, adding two more touchdowns to make the score 35-16 at the end of three, and two more in the fourth quarter for a final score of 49-16.

Kyren Batey was named the Player of the Game.