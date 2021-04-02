Holmess CC announces a historical poetry reading

McMorrough Library and Archives is proud to announce its second event in a series of humanities programs scheduled to take place over a period of five years.

A historical poetry reading entitled “The Humanizing Force of Black Poetry in the Antebellum South” will feature poetry published in black-owned newspapers during the antebellum era of the Civil War.

The event will take place April 15 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the newly renovated McMorrough Library on the Goodman Campus.

Limited seating will be available as per COVID restrictions, and masks are required.

The series have been made possible by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) Infrastructure and Capacity Building Challenge Grant awarded in 2020, which the HCC Development Foundation sought in order to procure funding for the renovation of the library’s 1975 structure.

The grant has not only provided funding for the renovation of the building, but also is facilitating the continuation of McMorrough Library and Archives’ long-standing goal of supporting the humanities and providing informative, quality programming in a modernized and inclusive environment for the benefit of both students and the surrounding community.

For more information, contact Librarian Sarah Clay at (662) 472-9010 or email her at [email protected]