Friday, November 25, 2022

1:44 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on West North St when the owner arrived home to find the back door had been broken into.

11:08 a.m. – Attala Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Attala Rd 4171 when a caller reported vandalism that occurred on the property.

1:29 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on Pullen St for a domestic disturbance in progress there.