Home Destroyed by Fire on 14

At 7:47 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, Ethel Volunteers along with Attala Fire Central Station were called to a home on highway 14 west near highway 43 for a report of a house fire.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and reported the structure was fully involved. There was no one at the home at the time of the fire according to County Fire Chief Roy Williams.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames by 8:19 but the home was a total loss.

All First Responders cleared the scene at 9:23 am

There has been no word on the cause of the blaze.

According to Chief Williams the cause is not clear at this time and under investigation by The Attala County Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.