At 8:09 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS and City Fire were dispatched to Byway Road for a report of a structure fire.

Attala 8, Sergeant Nick Cox, was flagged down and told that the home was abandoned and there were no utilities to the structure.

The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

There has been no word on the cause of the fire. The Kosciusko Fire Department will be in charge of the investigation.

No injuries were reported.