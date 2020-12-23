Home For The Holidays Campaign Has Officially Launched

Home for The Holidays has officially launched. The MHP safety awareness initiative kicks off the holiday travel period starting today at 12:01am and runs through Sunday, December 27th at midnight. “Troupers will be on the highways as a reminder to everyone to be aware of their driving habits,” said Colonel Randy Ginn, Director of MHP. We are asking everyone who will be in the drivers seat to avoid cell phone distractions, make sure all occupants are restrained in their and obey the traffic laws while travelling.”….He went on to say our goal is to make sure everyone makes it home safe for the holidays.

During the 2019 enforcement Christmas enforcement period, MHP investigated 116 crashes, including three fatalities, and made 39 D.U.I arrests in a 3 day period.