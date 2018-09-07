Chargers defeat Whippets at Homecoming

The Whippets face off against the Grenada Chargers in a homecoming matchup. The first quarter was a defensive battle that resulted in the chargers getting a touchdown making the score (0-7). The Whippets struggled in the second quarter by giving up three touchdowns, a field goal and gaining one touchdown making the score (6-31) at the end of the half. The Chargers kept the Whippets scoreless in the third quarter by gaining one touchdown increasing the score to (6-38). The game ended with the whippets gaining a touchdown and giving two away to the chargers with the game ending score being (13-45). The Whippets season record Is (0-4). The Autumn Ridge Player of the game is Jaden Collins, Congratulations Jaden.