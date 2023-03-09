Hometown Rodeo coming to Kosciusko in October

The rodeo is coming back to Kosciusko this fall.

In a Facebook post, Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Gipson released the Genuine MS Hometown Rodeo Schedule, revealing that this year’s rodeo in Kosciusko is planned for Friday, Oct. 6 – Saturday, Oct. 7.

In September 2022, the Heart of Mississippi rodeo held in Kosciusko had an estimated $70,000 economic impact on the community.

The positive turnout and reception to that rodeo prompted the City of Kosciusko and Attala County to begin discussions on building a multi-purpose venue for future events.