Homicide at North Side Park

On April 29th, 2022, at around 11:51 pm, Kosciusko Police Department officers were dispatched to North Side Park for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, responding officers made contact with a male subject that appeared to be the victim of a gunshot wound. This male subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. He has been identified as 21 year old, Kenwon Tyshon Riley of Kosciusko.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will release more information as it is made available to us. No charges have been filed at this time.

If you or anyone you know has any information about this incident, please contact Investigator Elizabeth Miller or Investigator Cody Williams with the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.