Honeyboy and Boots, a husband and wife duo from Starkville, will perform Thursday, June 27 at the Franks Chevrolet Summer Concert Series in Kosciusko.

The concert will be held at the new Jason Niles Park Pavilion.

Helping Hands will also be accepting canned food donations tonight and at next week’s concert.

The concert will begin at 7:00 pm.

Admission is free.