Hope Alive Church will host a back to school community event at 2084 Attala Road 1211 in Kosciusko on Saturday, August 5th at 5 p.m. and Sunday, August 6th at 10 a.m.

There will be free fish plates available on Saturday while supplies last along with bounce houses, door prizes, and singing.

This is a completely free event and the public is invited to attend.