Horse Loose at Yorkshire Apartments

12:11 am- Attala County Deputies responded to calls of trespassing and a domestic dispute at a home on Attala Road 2007.

1:38 am – Attala County Deputies were called to a car vs deer on Hwy. 14 West. No injuries were reported.

2:36 am – Kosciusko Police responded to an alarm at Trace Medical Clinic

7:12 am – Kosciusko Police were called to Yorkshire Apartments due to a horse loose in the parking lot.

12:28 pm – Kosciusko Police were called to Exon due to a customer causing a disturbance.

1:14 pm – Kosciusko Police responded to calls of a domestic dispute on West North Street.

1:50 pm – Attala Central Fire and Attala Deputies responded to calls of a vehicle fire at a home on Attala Road 4045. No injuries were reported.