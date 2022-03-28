HomeLocalHOSA Students Win at State Competition

HOSA Students Win at State Competition

The Health Science Students from the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center attended the MS Health Occupations Students of America, HOSA, state competition last week.  Robert Pickle placed 1st for Family Medicine Physician, Gracie Williams placed 4th for Medical Assisting, and Reid Hutchinson placed 4th for Research Persuasive Speaking and Writing.  Robert qualified to advance and compete at the International HOSA Competition in Nashville.  Congratulations to these students and their instructor, Amy Price.

Robert Pickle                                Reid Hutchinson                         Gracie Williams

