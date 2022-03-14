Hosemann Wants State Gas Tax Suspended

HomeLocalHosemann Wants State Gas Tax Suspended

A small part of what we’re paying for gas is the state fuel tax of 18.4 cents per gallon.  And Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann says that’s a tax we could do without—for six months.   He’s proposing suspending the tax as Mississippi and the rest of the nation grapple with record-high gas prices and the rising cost of other goods and services.    Hosemann says the six-month suspension would cost the state about $215 million but the revenue the Department of Transportation would lose would be made up from another source, the Capital Expense Fund.    He says the temporary tax break would provide “direct and immediate relief to families”.

