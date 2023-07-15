Hot Weather Ahead for Mississippi

Much of Mississippi including the local area will be under a heat advisory today with the heat index climbing as high as 110. And while conditions may ease slightly on Sunday and Monday, the heat stress will ramp back up later in the week with more heat advisories likely.
Upcoming Events
Central Mississippi FairSun, Jul 23 at 1:00pm
Attala County Fairgrounds
Central MS Fair – Wildlife ExtravaganzaMon, Jul 24 at 3:00pm
Attala County Coliseum
Central MS Fair – Sports ChallengeThu, Jul 27 at 6:00pm
Attala County Coliseum
Central MS Fair – Lumberjack DaySat, Jul 29 at 5:00pm
Attala County Coliseum