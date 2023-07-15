Hot Weather Ahead for Mississippi

HomeLocalHot Weather Ahead for Mississippi

Much of Mississippi including the local area will be under a heat advisory today with the heat index climbing as high as 110.   And while conditions may ease slightly on Sunday and Monday, the heat stress will ramp back up later in the week with more heat advisories likely.

