House Destroyed by Fire on 4213 (Video)

At 7:01 am Attala Deputies, Sallis and Ethel Volunteers, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire responded to a report of a house fire on Attala Road 4213.

Deputy Kelly Mitchell arrived on scene and notified responding units that the two story structure was fully involved.

Enetergy was called to cut the power to the location.

According to emergency personnel everyone was out of the home and no injuries were reported.

There has been no word at this time as to the cause of the blaze.

The Attala County Fire Department will be in charge of the investigation.

All emergency crews cleared the scene at 8:36 am