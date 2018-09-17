House Destroyed by Fire Overnight

At 10:00 pm Attala Deputies, Ethel and Providence Volunteers, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire Central Station were dispatched to a report of a house fire on Attala Road 5210. The caller said a house was fully engulfed near Carson Ridge Church.

Emergency Personnel arrived on scene and notified responding units that the home was completely destroyed and already on the ground. A power line was down behind the structure and Entergy was called to cut the power. MedStat was called to be on medical standby in case their services were needed.

There has been no word on the cause of the fire. The Attala County Fire Department will be in charge of the investigation. No injuries were reported.