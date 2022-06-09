House Fire and Lots of Storm Damage, Attala

Wednesday, June 9th, 2022

11:29 a.m. – Attala County Deputies, Emergency Medical Services, and MS HWY Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on HWY 12 West at the HWY 43 Bypass. Only minor injuries were reported.

5:36 p.m. – Attala County Deputies, Attala County Fire Department, Sallis Volunteers, and Emergency Medical Services responded to a call reporting a mobile home on fire on HWY 14 West about a mile past the exit for HWY 429. The home was entirely engulfed in flames when responders arrived on scene.

5:45 p.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a tree down in the roadway on Attala Road 2247/Old Trace Road.

5:51 p.m. – Attala County Deputies and Attala County Fire Department were called to Attala Road 4167 in the McAdams area where a power line fell and started a woods fire.

5:53 p.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department was called to a residence on Old Vaiden Road when a call came in reporting that a tree fell on a home.

6:18 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a tree down across the roadway on HWY 12 near Greenlee School.

6:38 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to an area of Williamsville Road where a power line was hanging low in the roadway.

7:16 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Friendship Volunteers were dispatched to a residence on Attala Road 5210 when they received a call reporting a power line that caught a tree on fire near a residence.

7:27 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department was dispatched to a residence on Attala Road 1175 just off HWY 35 South. A caller stated that a tree was leaning on a power line over the road and smoking.