House Fire and Prowlers Thwarted in Attala

At 9:08 p.m., Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a home on Shields Road when a caller reported a prowler looking through the windows. No one was found when officers arrived. The prowler was caught on video footage and is pictured above.

On Monday at 6:54pm, there was a report of an electrical fire on county road 4173. Police and fire department responded.

At 11:28, KPD responded to a call from Arrowhead Drive for someone trying the windows on a residence. Patrol of the area found no one in the area.