HomeAttalaHouse Fire and Prowlers Thwarted in Attala

House Fire and Prowlers Thwarted in Attala

by

At 9:08 p.m., Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a home on Shields Road when a caller reported a prowler looking through the windows. No one was found when officers arrived. The prowler was caught on video footage and is pictured above.

On Monday at 6:54pm, there was a report of an electrical fire on county road 4173.  Police and fire department responded.

At 11:28, KPD responded to a call from Arrowhead Drive for someone trying the windows on a residence.  Patrol of the area found no one in the area.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Burglary, DUIs, and Felony Possession in Attala and Leake Arrests

Shooter Nabbed Quickly Due to Teamwork from Kosciusko Police and Attala Sheriff’s Office

Aggravated Assault on Police, Drug Trafficking, and Indecent Exposure in Leake and Attala Arrests

A Shoplifter, an MVA, and Trespassing in Attala News

Student Suffers Seizure at Kosciusko High School

Photo: Firemen teach CTC students fire safety