House Fire Avoided Today

8:48 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident in the parking lot of Walmart on Veterans Memorial Drive. No one was injured.

9:37 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a break-in at the old Pet Milk Plant on West Adams Street.

3:23 p.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department was dispatched to a residence on Jeffrey Street for an appliance that was smoking. Firemen arrived and found that the appliance had a fire inside it and they extinguished it.

9:46 p.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance involving a weapon that occurred at a residence on Attala Road 4045/Sudduth Road in Sallis.

9:51 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 4216 regarding a disturbance in progress.