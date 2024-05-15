Big Deals!
House Fire Claims Mobile Home in Attala County

A mobile home in Attala County was lost in a house fire on the evening of Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Attala County Fire Department and Sallis Volunteers were quick to respond to the call at the home’s location on Attala Rd. 4171. The homeowner was inside the home when the fire started but managed to escape safely without any injuries.

Attala County Fire Chief Tim Cox reported that the fire appears to have originated in the kitchen area of the mobile home. Despite the efforts of the firefighters, the home was ultimately declared a total loss.

