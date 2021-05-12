House Fire in Kosciusko Tuesday Afternoon

Kosciusko City Fire was called to a structure fire on West Haven Drive at approximately 5:12 pm Tuesday afternoon. When firefighters arrived on scene, heavy flames were showing from the home. Kosciusko Water and Light were also called to the residence. The fire was put out at 5:24 pm. All occupants made it out of the house and no injuries were reported.

7:53 am –Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on Arrowhead Drive due to a vehicle being vandalized.

9:09 am – Kosciusko Police received calls of stolen property on Fairground Road.

9:14 am – Kosciusko Police were called to a minor car accident at Tractor Supply. No injuries were reported.

7:16 pm – Attala County Deputies responded to calls of vandalism at the intersection of Main Street and Dodd Street in Ethel.

9:16 pm – Kosciusko Police were called to Glendale Apartments due to a possible burglary.