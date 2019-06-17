House Fire in McCool

At 11:37 am Attala Deputies, Ethel and McCool Volunteers along with Attala Fire Central Station were called to highway 407 in McCool for a report of a house fire.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified responding units that there was smoke and flames coming from the structure. All occupants were outside the home.

According to authorities power had just been restored to the home when the fire broke out. There has been no word on the cause of the fire at this time. The Attala County Fire Department is in charge of the investigation.

Deputy Scot Walters tells Breezy News that one female was transported to OCH Regional Medical Center for possible smoke inhalation.